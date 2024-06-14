Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Big Idea Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



‘Tis the season for Shakespeare! Big Idea Theatre is now showing their gender-bending version of Much Ado About Nothing, just in time to celebrate Pride. This modernized take is playing through June 29th.

Big Idea Theatre can always be counted on for fun and creativity. From the social media nods to a raving dance party to, yes, purple fuzzy handcuffs, the delight in their shows comes from not taking themselves too seriously. Theatre can be fun and send a message at the same time, and Shakespearean comedy is a perfect vessel to shake things up a bit.

Much Ado About Nothing features one of my favorite characters in Shakespeare’s plays, Beatrice. She is a fellow Taurus if I’ve ever seen one; stubborn, fiery, and sharp-tongued. Jillian Owens plays her beautifully. Owens is biting and deliciously sarcastic, throwing witty daggers at Benedick (Beth Edwards) while simultaneously dodging his (hers). Edwards, a founding member of Big Idea Theatre, plays Benedick with an endearing amusement at Beatrice’s venom. Of course, we mustn’t leave out Hero (Julian Ortega) and Claudio (Christopher Travlos). In addition to trickery, Shakespeare’s comedies must have a case of mistaken identity. Ortega and Travlos win the cutest couple award, although Ortega’s character is one that I always wish to be more like Beatrice.

Shakespeare’s rendition of women in his time is very different than the women of today. They’re portrayed as difficult, weak, conniving, or evil. Beatrice, like Katherina in The Taming of the Shrew, is someone to be conquered. The fact that her relationship with Benedick is portrayed as one more of equals in this play is one reason I like it so much. Big Idea Theatre does a beautiful job of incorporating inclusion, humor, and modern ideas into this production.

Much Ado About Nothing plays at Big Idea Theatre through June 29th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Alyssa Williams-Pierce

