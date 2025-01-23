R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin is Coming to Harris Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harris Center for The Arts, together with producers Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment, will present a tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin performs for one night only, February 18 at 7:30pm.

Individual tickets for R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. She began her career singing gospel at her father's church in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin's powerful, emotive voice and extraordinary musical talent quickly propelled her to fame. Her breakthrough came in 1967 with the release of "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," followed by iconic hits like "Respect," "Chain of Fools," and "Natural Woman." These songs not only showcased her vocal prowess but also became anthems of the civil rights and feminist movements.

Throughout her career, Franklin amassed 18 Grammy Awards and, in 1987, was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her music transcended genres, blending soul, R&B, gospel, and pop, and her influence extended far beyond the music industry. She was a symbol of empowerment and resilience, using her platform to advocate for racial and gender equality.

Franklin's legacy continues to inspire artists and fans worldwide. Her music remains a staple in American culture, celebrated for its emotional depth and cultural significance.

To honor Aretha Franklin's enduring legacy, we present R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. This concert will feature performances of her greatest hits by supreme vocalists and an electrifying live band, set against the backdrop of video screen graphics highlighting the imagery and photos of the time. This celebration of Aretha Franklin's life and legacy will feature all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more.

You won’t want to miss this night of powerful performances, heartfelt memories, and communal appreciation of the Queen of Soul's timeless contributions to music and culture.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. The performance features lead vocalist, Cristina Raé (America’s Got Talent, The Wiz).



