RADIUM GIRLS Comes to the Ooley Theatre This Month

The Ooley Theatre will present Radium Girls by D. W. Gregory as its first production for the 2024/25 Season to Remember in association with Award winning EMH Productions & The Artist’s Collective.

This dynamic piece, directed by Artist’s Collective Member Joanna Johnson, has a powerful message with a diverse ensemble cast of local community theatre talent. This play has long been on the radar for several of our members in the Collective acting the show. It is with great pleasure we present it to you. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage—until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court to come before it is too late for her and her fellow dial patients.

Radium Girls by D. W. Gregory will run from September 19th to October 5th at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818 Advisory: Not for under 14 without parent or gaurdian.

Grace is just another one of the girls, but as she begins to sicken, she realizes she must stand up for herself and her fellow dial painters against the company who is systematically killing them. Based on true events from the 1920s, this piece will haunt you, move you and inspire you. There is nothing more compelling than a woman in the right, fighting for that right to just exist.

D. W. Gregory states on her webpage: “I write plays that examine our American Culture - our obsessions with image, privilege, and our fundamental sexism, implicit racism, and propensity to violence, and ultimately, our collective optimism.” This play has every bit of this in spades.



