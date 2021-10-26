Placer Repertory Theater Announces Final LAB of 2021

Discover the ways creatives take their completed works to the next stage as professional playwrights and authors discuss their journeys at ColLABoration LAB, happening both via Zoom, and in-person at Rockstar Music Academy on Thursday, September 30th at 7 p.m.

The theme for October's LAB is "Now is the Winter of our Discontent," a lens through which we explore the paths for sharing a completed work.

Presentations and performances at the October LAB include Brooke Abrames of Blue Line Arts, professional playwright Scott Charles, Comedian Funny Robert, and the cast of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four.

Hosts for the October LAB are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach

Director, comedian "Funny Robert", and Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director. Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Outreach@PlacerRep.org to reserve a seat or for the Zoom link.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage program for the arts, culture and humanities - an incubator for new works -- hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Funded in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Placer County and Rockstar Music Academy. Participants register in advance via email (Outreach@PlacerRep.org) for a presentation slot, at which they may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a professional performing arts nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on social media: @PlacerRep.

The event takes place on October 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Email Outreach@placerrep.org for the Zoom link, or to request a slot.

