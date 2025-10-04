Placer Rep announces cast for new Dracula melodrama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over a dozen Bram Stoker characters, including Professor Van Helsing and Count Dracula, are brought to life by a cast of four actors to share the brand-new Placer Repertory Theater play for general audiences (ages 7 and up), DRACULA: A Melodrama, from October 8 through 17 at venues in Roseville, Auburn, Rocklin and Lincoln.

The cast of the comedic, romantic, gothic thriller Dracula includes three actors returning to Placer Rep, alongside three talents new to this young professional repertory theater company. The play is written to be performed by four actors; and the cast includes four core actors, one understudy and two swing actors.

The cast includes Carson Sloan (Professor Van Helsing, u/s Dracula, u/s Harker), Anthony DePage (Dracula), Tristan Sloan (Mina Murray), John Cablao (Jonathan Harker), Katie Elson (Swing, Van Helsing in several venues), and T.S. Forsyth (Swing 2 (emergency) actor).

Forsyth is also the playwright for DRACULA: A Melodrama.

DRACULA: A Melodrama performance dates for the opening run October 8 – 17,

2025, in Roseville, Auburn, Rocklin and Lincoln include

Octover 8 - Roseville

October 10, 11 - Auburn

October 15, 17 - Rocklin

October 16 - Lincoln

Evening shows begin at 7 p.m. The Matinee on October 11 in Auburn begins at 4 p.m. Runtime with an intermission is approximately 80-90 minutes. The venues are 24 to 50

seat intimate spaces transformed into theatrical performance venues. As seating is

limited, advance purchase of tickets online is highly recommended.

After the October 8-17 opening run, the DRACULA is available for bookings through June 2026. Venues, groups and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater’s main season offerings may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org.