Placer Rep Presents NEW BEGINNINGS: A New Work about the Historic Placer County Roundhouses

New Beginnings is a love-letter to Placer County history, produced by Placer Repertory Theater at William Jessup University on July 31st 2021, which features a work-in-development about the historic Rocklin and Roseville Roundhouses, with tickets offered via Eventbrite.com. Placer Repertory Theater commissioned this play by Rocklin local Ryan Gerberding, a graduate of the Placer Repertory Theater mentorship program. Audiences are invited to provide feedback, and to NAME THAT PLAY.

The Rocklin Roundhouse was an economic engine and cultural touchstone for the surrounding town for over forty years, until all that changed. Based on true events, this play follows Mast Mechanic L.L. Timmins and the citizens of Rocklin as they deal with the removal of their town's beloved roundhouse and the construction of the new roundhouse in Roseville. Taking place from 1905 to 1908, this story chronicles the town's struggle to maintain its prominence in the face of the never-ending march of progress. The actors perform a variety of characters from a script rich with local historical references, to bring this love-letter to life.

"This is truly a community coming together to share its history. Live music will be provided by instructors from The Rockstar Music Academy of Lincoln, and the Rocklin Historical Society, the Roseville Historical Society and Southern Pacific Railroad History Center's president Scott Inman were all extremely helpful with the research that allowed us to bring this story to life," said director/dramaturg T.S. Forsyth. The Rocklin Historical Society and Roseville Historical Society will host outreach stations at the event where attendees are encouraged to learn more about their missions and programs. Audiences are also invited to a post-show Q&A where they may ask questions of the performers and director or share local family history and help to NAME THAT PLAY.

Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, as seats are limited due to social distancing. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.com at the following link:. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-beginnings-a-new-work-about-the-historic-placer-county-roundhouses-tickets-161593782353.