Photos: Ellen Harvey, Jason Gotay & More in SUNSET BOULEVARD Rehearsals

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway At Music Circus production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. The one-week engagement opens July 23 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

See rehearsal photos below!

Based on the acclaimed Billy Wilder film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's lush and brooding Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a noir-esque journey to Hollywood’s glamorous past. A down on his luck young screenwriter happens upon a faded silent film legend and is entangled in her quest for a return to stardom and her former glory. The Wall Street Journal calls Sunset Boulevard “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece!” The Broadway At Music Circus production of Sunset Boulevard, featuring costumes designed by Anthony Powell for the original Broadway production, is the only production of the show taking place in the country before a Broadway revival opens in the fall.

Tickets are available at BroadwaySacramento.com or by calling the Broadway Sacramento Box Office, (916) 557-1999.

