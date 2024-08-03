OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Play Sutter Street Theatre This Month

1
Photos: THE SECRET GARDEN at Sutter Street Theatre
The Secret Garden, a drama adapted by Jerry Montoya, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, directed by Allen Schmeltz, will play Sutter Street Theatre August 10 – September 8. See photos here!
Review: BLOOD OF THE LAMB Brings Rave Reviews to B St. Theatre
There are few issues as polarizing as that of women’s reproductive rights in the United States. In the wake of the June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, several states have enacted laws making abortion illegal, while many others have bans in place or are currently considering them. This is the crux at the heart of Arlene Hutton’s mesmerizing new play, Blood of the Lamb. It’s been performed to rave reviews in Scotland, Australia, and Alaska, and will be at the B St. Theatre for a limited engagement before opening Off-Broadway this fall.
Review: You'll Go Crazy for ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
Patsy Cline made it past the cursed musicians’ age of twenty-seven, but not by much. She was killed in a plane crash at the age of thirty, leaving thousands of fans to mourn her memory and music. She is known for inspiring the next generation of women in country music and was the first solo female artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It was only a matter of time before her extraordinary journey to fame made it into the book of a jukebox musical, and we are so lucky it did. Always…Patsy Cline is part of the 52nd season of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, playing simultaneously with the delightful Shakespearean comedy, The Merry Wives of Windsor.