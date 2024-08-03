News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Play Sutter Street Theatre This Month

The performance will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 4:00 PM.

By: Aug. 03, 2024
OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Play Sutter Street Theatre This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Olde Tyme Radio Show will play Sutter Street Theatre on Saturday, August 10 at 4:00 PM. $10 at the door; Seating is first come, first served.

LATEST NEWS

OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Play Sutter Street Theatre This Month
Photos: THE SECRET GARDEN at Sutter Street Theatre
Review: BLOOD OF THE LAMB Brings Rave Reviews to B St. Theatre
Lyle Lovett And His Acoustic Group To Perform at Harris Center In February 2025

Come enjoy classic radio programs and music from the 40s and 50s performed live and in costume! Shows include a live foley artist utilizing all the bells and whistles of yesteryear's special effects, plus live music and vocal selections of the period performed by the cast and accompanied by Johnny Wilder on piano.

This month they will be presenting...

∙ Johnny Dollar “The Killer's List Matter”

∙ The Bickersons “George and Clara Sleep Over”

∙ My Friend Irma “Seeing Ghosts”



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos