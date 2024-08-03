OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Play Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olde Tyme Radio Show will play Sutter Street Theatre on Saturday, August 10 at 4:00 PM. $10 at the door; Seating is first come, first served.

Come enjoy classic radio programs and music from the 40s and 50s performed live and in costume! Shows include a live foley artist utilizing all the bells and whistles of yesteryear's special effects, plus live music and vocal selections of the period performed by the cast and accompanied by Johnny Wilder on piano.

This month they will be presenting...

∙ Johnny Dollar “The Killer's List Matter”

∙ The Bickersons “George and Clara Sleep Over”

∙ My Friend Irma “Seeing Ghosts”

