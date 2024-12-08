Main Street Theatre Works Company Member Allen Pontes Has Passed Away

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a statement released by Main Street Theatre Works, company member Allen Pontes passed away after a battle with brain cancer on Friday, November 8th. The company has also announced a celebration of life on Saturday, January 11th at 2pm at Crest Theatre, downtown Sacramento. Read the full statement below:

It is with the heaviest of heart that we share the sad news that our dear friend and MSTW company member, Allen Pontes, left his earthly bonds early Friday morning, November 8th. Allen fought a brave battle with brain cancer and while we were hopeful he would beat it, it was not his fate.



Allen was a part of our company for the past 25 years, and worked tirelessly for us as a board member, treasurer, ticket guru, graphic designer, sound designer for every show, as well as lighting and set design for shows he directed, not to mention he was an incredible actor.

Allen performed in 17 main stage productions, directed 15 shows, and created/produced/directed/starred in all 12 of our Fall Fundraisers ~ The MSTW Mercury Theatre Players Radio Shows. He was our Orson Welles.

It doesn't go unnoticed that Allen passed away peacefully, with his Best Friend and regular co-star Julie Anchor by his side, exactly one week before we were going to present our 13th Radio Show, The Count of Monte Cristo.

Of course, Allen performed in many other theatres over his 40 year career but Main Street Theatre Works was his home.

And now it's time to celebrate Allen and all he accomplished during his short time on this earth. Please join us for a celebration of the amazing life of Allen Pontes, Saturday, January 11th at 2pm. And since Allen was a huge movie buff, we're holding it at the beautiful Crest Theatre, downtown Sacramento. We'll be doing the customary reflection of his life, sharing of memories, sharing laughs, and also watching some classic cartoons, Little Rascals, and maybe even an Abbott & Costello short film. And because Allen had a sweet tooth, you can expect to see Oreos, candy, donuts, and Dr. Pepper. It'll be a fun, sugar-filled tribute to an amazing actor, director, and dear friend. Please put the date on your calendar and plan on celebrating Allen's wonderful life.

