MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY Comes to New Village Arts

New Village Arts has announced its 2024 holiday musical MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY to be performed on the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY was adapted by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, both residents of San Diego. Faith Carrion and Kay Marian McNellen will co-direct, with musical direction by E.Y. Washington and choreography by Luke H. Jacobs. MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY will run November 22nd through December 24nd with a special Christmas Eve closing performance on Tuesday, December 24th. Previews take place November 22nd-29th with an Opening Night Reception on November 30th, 2024.

MIRACLE ON 34th STREET is a reimagining of the beloved holiday classic movie, told in the style of a 1940s radio play, with live Foley effects and a score of original holiday carols. This beloved musical will melt even the most cynical of hearts. Two exciting, emerging directors, Faith Carrion and Kay Marian McNellen, will co-direct this heartwarming show in which Doris Walker (NVA favorite Olivia Pence), a no-nonsense Macy’s executive desperately searches for a new store Santa Claus. She hires Kris Kringle (another NVA favorite Durwood Murray) who insists that he’s the real thing. But he has many skeptics including Doris and her six-year-old daughter Susan (star of NVA’s FUN HOME and Jez Butterworth’s THE FERRYMAN Lena Palke). Susan’s belief makes all the difference in this ‘miracle’ of the holiday season.

“Kay and I are so excited to be working with NVA on this joyful production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play.’ With Kay’s previous award winning directorial Fringe debut and my years of directing experience in Los Angeles, we look forward to putting our creative minds together to create something that brings joy to this holiday season. This show is truly about the magic of Christmas and having faith in the face of doubt. We could all use a little sparkle right now, and what better place than the theater?” says co-director, Faith Carrion.

Directing team Carrion and McNellen have put together an impressive creative team for this show, featuring some of San Diego’s best creatives. E.Y. Washington will musical direct the production alongside Luke H. Jacob’s choreography. E.Y.’s work as musical director was recently seen in NVA’s production of 8-TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE ‘70S. Scenic design will be created by Michael Wogulis with lighting design by Annelise Salazar, and Evan Eason will sound design. Wogulis, Salazar, and Eason all worked together for our most recent production of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Nathan Waits will stage manage the production with Madison Mercado as assistant stage manager and props designer. Janet Pitcher, Craig Noel Award Recipient who recently costume designed our incredibly successful production of THE COLOR PURPLE, returns to NVA. 2024 Dea Hurston College Fellow Liberty-Belle Garza-Omae will act as Janet’s assistant Costume Designer.

The cast of MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY includes a few NVA veteran performers and many new faces to the Ray Charles Stage. Durwood Murray (over ten years of performances with NVA including SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS and 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS) will lead the cast as the radio star Kristofer Van Lisberg, who portrays Kris Kringle in the radio play. NVA’s Manager of Marketing & Communications, Olivia Pence, returns to the stage as Cordelia Ragsdale/Doris Walker. Pence was recently seen on the NVA stage in SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, INTO THE WOODS, and AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS. Lena Palke (FUN HOME, Jez Butterworth’s THE FERRYMAN) returns to the NVA stage as Gracie Demarco/Susan Walker. Making their debuts with NVA are Tyler C. Jiles (Grady Williams/Fred Gailey), Jaxon Smith (Announcer/Foley Artist), Sophia LaRosh (Ensemble) and Dan Mason (Ensemble). Marisa Taylor Vargas and Connor Boyd will act as swings for the production.

This heartwarming adaptation of the classic holiday movie will transport audiences back to the golden age of radio, complete with live sound effects, original music, and a story that embodies the spirit of the season. And, if you believe, a good dose of holiday magic. We hope to see you this holiday season at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.





