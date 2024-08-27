MACBETH Comes to Placer Rep in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



T.S. Forsyth, producing artistic director for Placer Repertory Theater, has announced the first Placer Repertory Theater main season show for 2024-2025, MacBeth. According to Forsyth, it is a slightly truncated version of Shakespeare's play, performed by four actors and influenced by the absurd, despot icon, King UBU, with an opening run in Rocklin, California beginning October 11, 2024, before touring to other locales in the region.

Placer Rep’s MacBeth takes influence from the comically absurd Pa and Ma UBU (from Alfred Jarry’s UBU ROI) by casting them as MacBeth & Lady MacBeth. The presence of these grotesque characters, who have removed their polite societal masks to expose and parody the worst of humanity, highlights the dark ambitions in this play while breathing new life and new perspectives into one of Shakespeare’s most popular works. Tragedy becomes Tragicomedy – dark and layered with bursts of laughter from the gut. Forsyth shared, “This is MacBeth as you’ve never seen it before. This is not your grandma’s MacBeth.”

Placer Rep’s MacBeth is the first of three plays to examine the 2024-2025 main season theme “Dark Ambitions,” which explores the damage to people and society at large when individuals or groups focus on self-centered human ambition instead of the greater good, and the narcissism and callousness that is required to myopically pursue self-serving goals. MacBeth will be followed by two shows that continue the thematic exploration: Dion Boucicault’s melodrama The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel, performed as an interactive melodrama by Placer Repertory Theater in February 2025 and T.S. Forsyth’s new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet slated for Spring 2025.

Each main season show in Placer Rep’s 2024-2025 season will begin with an opening run in Rocklin, prior to touring the region. Venues and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater company’s main season offerings, or School Tours and Family Theater performances, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or visit the company web site: PlacerRep.org. More information for each of the 2024-2025 main season shows – MacBeth, Corsican Brothers, Study in Scarlet -- may be found on Eventbrite.com. (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/placer-repertory-theater-30342509116).

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).





