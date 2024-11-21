MACBETH Comes to ARC's Intimate Stage Two Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Against a backdrop of witchcraft and Celtic clan warfare, some of the Bard's most memorable characters will present the action and adventure that have thrilled audiences for 400 years. The two-week run of the MACBETH, presented by American River College Stage Two Theatre, begins Fri., Nov. 29, and closes Sun., Dec. 8, 2024.

When three witches prophesize the advancement of general Macbeth, it sets up a series of bloody events that shake the Scottish kingdom to its very core. Macbeth and his wife are not known for violence and betrayal, yet the lure of the crown and the power it represents pushes them to shove morals aside and use brilliance and brutality to achieve success beyond their wildest dreams. Will ambition win, as the witches predict? Don't miss your opportunity to find out in this chilling, horror-infused production!

All performances of By the Macbeth will be at American River College's intimate Stage Two Theatre, 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento. The production is rated PG-13 for violence and witchcraft, and children 6 and under will not be admitted. Parking is $2 next to the theatre at the corner of College Oak and Myrtle. For tickets and more information, go to ARCTheatre.org, or call (916) 484-8234.

