Lyle Lovett And His Acoustic Group To Perform at Harris Center In February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand! If you missed Lyle Lovett's sold-out concert last March or would like to see him again, Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced an evening with Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 7:30pm.

4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will embark on an extensive tour with his Acoustic Group next year including newly confirmed stops at New Braunfels' Gruene Hall (three nights), Galveston, TX's Grand 1894 Opera House, Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center, Aspen's Bell Up Aspen, Seattle's Moore Theatre, Palm Desert's McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts, and Tucson's Fox Tucson Theatre among others. Lyle will be performing at Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Unless otherwise noted, tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale to the Official Community Fan Club starting tomorrow, July 31 at 10:00 AM EST with general on-sale following this Friday, August 2 at 10:00 AM EST. Full ticket details can be found at www.lylelovett.com/tour.

TICKETING NOTES FOR FOLSOM'S HARRIS CENTER: Artist and local Member pre-sales begin at 12:00 PM local time on Wednesday, July 31, and run until 11:59 AM on Friday, August 2. General public tickets on Sale Friday, August 2, at 12:00 PM.

The 2025 dates follow Lovett's current tour with his Large Band, which includes upcoming stops at Charlotte's Knight Theater, Jacksonville's Florida Theatre, Orlando's Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, New Orleans' Tipitina's (two nights), Dallas' Majestic Theatre (two nights), Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group, Large Band, or in conversation and song format, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend's talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performances will feature songs from across Lovett's extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Comments