Local Businesses Donate to Placer Rep for Annual Variety Show and Fundraiser

In keeping with the generous spirit of the season, local businesses are stepping up to support Placer Repertory Theater by donating funds to the Annual Winter Fundraiser for Season 2023, or donating prizes for Placer Rep's Annual Holiday Party / variety show. Dickey's Barbeque on Pleasant Grove in Roseville, Starbucks on Granite Drive in Rocklin, Century Theaters and Xtreme Craze both on Lonetree in Rocklin are just a few of the businesses providing in-kind donations of gift cards and merchandise Placer Rep will share with audiences as prizes at their Annual Holiday Party on December 7, or as part of gift baskets to be won at productions during Season 2023.

"Monetary donations from businesses to our Annual Winter Fundraiser (http://ffnd.co/n/TFsdQ4/32429) and in-kind donations for our events, like the annual holiday variety show & party, are of vital importance because these monetary and in-kind donations not only support our programming, but help Placer Rep with audience development," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. "And I must include a special shout out to our wonderful partner, Tamra Rogers of Tamraloo Studios, for donating the Studio E Blackbox for this event and supporting us throughout 2022. Space shared with us represents a tremendous cost-savings so the funds raise from the community can go directly back into the local economy by buying and hiring locally."

"It is never too late to be of help," chimed in Matt Heyer, Emcee for the December 7 variety show. "Any in-kind donations not used at the Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party can be shared with audiences during our regular season in 2023. And monetary donations can be made at any time via the DONATE button on the home page of our website, PlacerRep.org." Businesses may also purchase ads with Placer Repertory Theater, which promotes local businesses through social media, email and presence on the Placer Rep web site. Email info@placerrep.org for more information on ad sales.

Prizes at the Annual Holiday Party will be displayed, and the businesses promoted by Matt Heyer, who will also perform a little comedy, and take part in some of the brief stage readings. "The Annual Holiday Party is such a rich and vital variety show and networking opportunity that allows creative artists, patrons, businesses and supporting civic and non-profit groups to gather together to celebrate the year and engage each other in future projects for 2023." This FREE annual variety show/holiday party that includes games, contests with prizes, refreshments, brief stage reading performances and more. Attendees will mingle and network with the early career to seasoned creatives featured this year. Writers whose work will enjoy a brief stage-reading during the evening include Allison Gylnquist, Scott Charles, Michael Selvester, Kim Hlavac, Kevin Foster, and Anne Merino. Professional actors reading these works in progress will include Anne Merino, Ronnie Duska Fowler, Arie Knyazev, Kevin Foster and Matt Heyer.

While the event is FREE, donations at the door are welcome, and a donation of $1 (or more) on Eventbrite.com reserves seats in advance for the Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party. "Patrons donate whatever they feel comfortable giving, which allows everyone to attend. Unfortunately, the Studio E Blackbox has limited seating, so early reservations are highly encouraged," noted Robert Forsyth, PRT Box Office Manager. "I hope people will reserve their spots early to avoid any disappointment." FMI: (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placer-rep-annual-holiday-party-tickets-446523141737)

Audiences will remember Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that recently produced the award winning mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County, a new play that wove threads of regional history through a poignant mother/daughter drama, and New Beginnings - an original play about Placer County railroad history, as well as An Evening with Sherlock Holmes and the award winning, critically acclaimed, The Jane Austen Soiree featuring Persuasion: A Holiday Romantic Comedy. Placer Rep was gratified to win "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group" from Gold Country Media in 2021 and 2022, as well as four Broadway World Awards for our 2021 season and 20 Broadway World nominations in October 2022.

Placer Repertory Theater is a 501(c) 3 non-profit performing arts and culture non-profit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.