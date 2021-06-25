KING KONG is Coming to the Kennedy Mine Ampitheatre

Main Street Theatre Works will be back this summer at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson for "theatre under the stars." MSTW kicks off their 18th Summer Season at the Amphitheatre with the hilarious Kong's Night Out, written by Jack Neary and directed by Allen Pontes. The show runs Friday & Saturday, June 18th - July 17th.

This is the story of what happened in the hotel room next to the hotel room where Ann (played by Fay Wray in the 1933 movie) was whisked out into the Manhattan night by King Kong. As low-end Broadway producer Myron Siegel (Scott Adams) is getting ready to open his latest production, Foxy Felicia, he finds out that his rival, Carl Denham (Vincent Keene), is going to open directly across the street, a very big show, with a very big monkey! As the story unfolds, doors fly open and slam shut, as well as mistaken identities, pies in the face, deceit, underhandedness, and even a couple of romances. It's a comic look at a classic story, as depicted in the 1933 movie. The show also stars Julie Anchor, Paul Fearn, Fallon Jones, Jason Kaye, Brandon Rapoza, Tara Reynolds & Kaitlin Richards.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 27th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Because we're still not out of the "Covid woods" yet, MSTW will be limiting seating, which means all tickets must be purchased in advance, for a specific show, from our website (MSTW.ORG). We will be requiring masks be worn at check in, and moving about the amphitheatre, but can be removed once seated. And we're asking patrons to leave two ice chests between your pod and your neighbor's.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30 for picnicking, show starting at 8:00. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics, chairs and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.

Performance Dates and Times

Fridays and Saturdays

Gates open at 6:30pm for picnics. Show starts at 8:00pm.

Kong's Night Out

June 18th - July 17th

Ticket Prices

Adults - $20.00

Seniors: $17.50

Youth 18 & under - $12.00

Tickets only on-line at

MSTW.ORG