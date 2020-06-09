In Solidarity, Capital Stage stands With the black community. Read their statement here:







i??"Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe. Frederick Douglass



As I write this statement, I'm incredibly sad.

My heart is heavy with the horrible murder of George Floyd. I can't even begin to imagine the heartbreak and hopelessness this epidemic of violence against black men and women has caused in black communities everywhere.

Police violence against black men and women is a systemic, nationwide problem, not an isolated incident.

It will require enormous thought and effort to change. And up until now we have failed.

We have failed.

This past week would have been the closing week for our production of PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu, an extraordinary and shattering drama about two young black men trying to escape the violence and poverty of their neighborhood to the "Promised Land."

Shortly after we secured the rights to the play, Stephon Clark was tragically shot and killed. I naïvely wondered if the play would still be topical the next year when we planned to produce it.

Sadly, the answer is yes it is just as topical. Nothing has changed.

For it to change, we will have to change. To take action.

But first to listen. We at Capital Stage are committed to making change happen in our community and on our stage.

Black Lives Matter.

Sincerely, i??

Michael Stevenson

Producing Artistic Director"

Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You