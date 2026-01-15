I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will bring Its delightful comedy and music to Sutter Street Theatre! The production features Music by Jimmy Roberts with Book and Lyrics from Joe DiPietro. It is Directed, Choreographed and features Music Direction from Connie Mockenhaupt, with Co-Director Eileen Beaver.

Performances run January 24th – February 15th.

Recommended for date nights, longtime partners, friends and anyone who has strong opinions about relationships, love or why people are the way they are.

This smart, fast-moving musical explores the realities of love through a series of short scenes that mirror how relationships actually unfold. From the uncertainty of dating to the routines and revelations of long-term partnership, the show captures the small moments that shape how people connect, commit, and change over time.