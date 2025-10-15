Hillbarn Theatre Celebrates 85 Years With Two Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillbarn Theatre will mark 85 years of theatrical excellence with two 85th Anniversary Celebration Concerts: Saturday, November 15 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 PM.

From the rafters of a humble barn to the bright lights of today’s stage, this one-weekend-only concert series honors the voices that built our legacy — and spotlights the rising stars who will carry it forward.

We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible artists back to the Hillbarn stage and stay tuned as we announce more artists in the coming weeks: Sarah Jebian, Randy O’Hara, Caitlin Beanan, Melissa WolfKlain*, Sol Husband*, Anthone Jackson*, Andrew Cope, Brad Satterwhite, and Lauren Savage, along with Hillbarn Conservatory students—the stars of tomorrow.

*Appear courtesy of Actor’s Equity Association

Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of show tunes from classic Hillbarn productions and other favorites, as well as photos, stories and memories from Hillbarn’s rich history.

Founded in a barn in San Mateo in 1941 and now based in Foster City, Hillbarn Theatre is one of the longest-running community theaters in the country, presenting an annual season of plays and musicals and providing arts education to over 1,000 students each year.

Under Executive Artistic Director Stephen Muterspaugh, Hillbarn continues to expand its regional presence through partnerships like the one with Douglass Morrison Theatre in Hayward, bringing beloved productions to audiences in the East Bay.