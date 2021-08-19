HOLD THESE TRUTHS Will Open Capital Stage's 2021-22 Season

Capital Stage will open its doors to patrons for the first time with a Co-Production with SF Playhouse called HOLD THESE TRUTHS by Jeanne Sakata.

Capital Stage's first production of the 2021-2022 Season will be live and in-person, as well as available on demand August 25-September 26, 2021.

Jeffrey Lo returns to Capital Stage after directing VIETGONE, and the Virtual Performances production of THE GREAT LEAP.

During World War II, Gordon Hirabayashi, a student at University of Washington in Seattle, fights the US government's orders to forcibly remove and mass incarcerate all people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. As he struggles to reconcile his country's betrayal with his passionate belief in the US Constitution, Gordon begins a 50-year journey toward a greater understanding of America's triumphs-and a confrontation with its failures.

Subscriptions are on sale now at capstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 916-995-5464. Regular Tickets will go on sale August 16, 2021.