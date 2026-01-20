Father’s Day Festival 2026 Lineup Revealed: The Bluegrass Cardinals, Sam Grisman Project, & More

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The California Bluegrass Association (CBA) has announced the lineup and ticket sales for the 51st Annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, taking place June 18–21 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, California.

This year’s festival features a highly anticipated reunion of The Bluegrass Cardinals, along with performances by the Sam Grisman Project, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Missy Raines & Allegheny, California Bluegrass Reunion, Bruce Molsky & Darol Anger, The Price Sisters, Caleb & Reeb and the Cali Cutups, Hard Drive, Broken Compass Bluegrass, The Jimmy Touzel Bluegrass Explosion, Deep Thicket Dwellers, Sweet Sally, Bay Area Special, and Critical Crass. An additional 15 California-based bands will be announced.

Spanning three stages and featuring more than 30 bands, the festival draws generations of bluegrass fans to the Sierra Foothills for four days of music, camping, jamming, square dancing, workshops, and family-friendly activities. Tickets are on sale now here.

Founded in California, The Bluegrass Cardinals toured and recorded extensively from 1974 to 1997 and were celebrated for their flawless harmonies, virtuoso musicianship, and original material. Formed by banjoist Don Parmley, guitarist David Parmley, and mandolinist Randy Graham, the band debuted with a 15-week engagement at Busch Gardens and was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2025.

The Sam Grisman Project is a rotating acoustic collective led by bassist Sam Grisman, rooted in friendship, deep listening, and a shared love of great American acoustic music. Launched in early 2023, the project carries forward the spirit of the “Dawg and Jerry” musical kinship of David Grisman and Jerry Garcia.

Kids’ programming includes an instructional Youth Academy, the KidFest children’s activity area, and Kids on Bluegrass, an audition-based training program that culminates in a mainstage performance.

Single-day tickets range from $25-$85, with four-day passes priced at $70 for ages 13–17, $240 for adults up to age 65, and $225 for ages 65 and up. New “Pinetree Partner” tickets, which include additional perks such as preferred seating, parking, exclusive hospitality lounge and more, are also available.

Children 12 and under attend free, and CBA members receive ticket discounts. Tent, camper-van and tent-trailer camping (without hookups) and parking for one car are included with full festival passes. RV hookups are available on a limited basis.

Founded in 1976, the family-friendly Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival has become a beloved annual celebration of roots music on this nearly 90-acre spot in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Kidfest, a major component of the event, offers crafts, games, and music for younger attendees. The Kids on Bluegrass program gives musically skilled players up to age 18 an opportunity to perform on the festival mainstage. The CBA Youth Academy, for 8- to 16-year-olds, is a music camp for beginner and intermediate students.