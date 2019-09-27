EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Comes To Sutter Street Theatre

Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.

Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music.

You don't need to be a fan of Evil Dead to love this show. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun... this show is for you. Plus, it's the only show with a "Splatter Zone" - a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. And with this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any live show you've ever seen. "JOIN US!!!!!"

For mature audiences only. Little Shop Of Horrors plays October 5 - November 12, 2019 on Fri. & Sat. at 8:00pm, Sun. at 7:00pm plus Oct. 30 & 31 at 7:00pm. Tickets are: Splatter Zone Only $26, General $24, Seniors $21, Students with ID $18, Children 12 and under $15. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You