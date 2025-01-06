Diablo Ballet Will Perform CINDERELLA'S WEDDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diablo Ballet will ring in the New Year with Cinderella’s Wedding performing February 7 – 8, 2025 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

The Company’s February program features Cinderella’s Wedding, choreographed by renowned storyteller, Julia Adam. Diablo Ballet premiered this whimsical ballet in February 2022, which is based on the full-length fairytale ballet and includes the infamous glass slipper, romantic pas de deux with Prince Charming, her Fairy Godmother, and the four seasons featuring the Autumn, Winter, Spring, and Summer fairies. The romantic score by Sergei Prokofiev reminds us that dreams really do come true.

Also on the program is the Diablo Ballet premiere of legendary dance-maker George Balanchine’s Donizetti Variations staged by Sandra Jennings. This cheerful ballet was created for the “Salute to Italy,” a 1960 New York City Ballet program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Italy’s unification with music from the opera Don Sebastian. Artistic Director Lauren Jonas stated, “I am so honored for Diablo Ballet to have the

opportunity to perform this beautiful, bravura ballet.”

Rounding out the program is an encore presentation of Dr. Magic by esteemed choreographer, Penny Saunders. Premiered in February 2024 and dedicated to a beloved Diablo Ballet friend, this light-hearted, musical, and heartwarming work showcases Diablo Ballet dancers’ multifaceted artistry and contemporary technique.

Cinderella’s Wedding performs February 7 - 8 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances: Friday, February 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($30 - $58) with senior and youth pricing available. This magical program will enchant all audiences. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.

Patrons who purchase tickets to see a performance of Cinderella’s Wedding are also invited to join Diablo Ballet for special post-performance events!



On Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 after the 7:30 pm performance, Fizz Walnut Creek Champagne and Bubbles Bar invite the first 50 patrons to show their performance ticket to enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly with the Diablo Ballet dancers.

Immediately following the 2 pm performance on Saturday, February 8, Diablo Ballet presents a complimentary post-performance magical meet and greet with the cast, autograph signing, and more. All guests must have a ticket to attend.

