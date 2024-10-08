Chris Smith Joins MACBETH Cast at Placer Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Sacramento area favorite playwright/director/actor Chris Smith has joined the cast of Placer Rep’s production of MacBeth, performing the titular role in a slightly truncated version of Shakespeare's play, adapted for performance by four actors, with an opening run in Rocklin October 11 and 12, followed by an October 17 performance in Colfax, California, then available for public and private bookings throughout the region.

Chris Smith recently joined the cast to perform the titular role of MacBeth. Chris is a happy graduate of UCI and ARC’s theater programs. His favorite past roles include Banquo in MacBeth, Orgon in Tartuffe, Pale in Burn This, Chris in All My Sons, Gooper at The Stage in Cat and a very confused, post-alive Rudolf in a Zoom Christmas show. Chris' one person show "Mine for the Tribe" premiered at The Ooley in May 2024 and he's excited to take it on the road to solo fests, fringe festivals and other venues. When Chris is not onstage, his true passion is play and screen writing, but he also enjoys a career as a director and producer. His favorite directing credit is Good People by David Lindsey-Abaire with The Stage at Burke Junction and has fond memories of his nearly 20 years as a producer on film and television projects in Los Angeles.

Chris is joined onstage by three trained actors with professional credits each of whom play a variety of roles, including Stacey Winn, who portrays Lady MacBeth, Malcolm and Lady MacDuff, Matthew Rivera who shines as King Duncan and MacDuff, and Liam Roberts who shows his versatility as Banquo, the comedic Porter and several other roles. Together, this cast of four portrays 24 characters.

“For the superstitious, there has always been a stigma around MacBeth. Theater people call it “that Scottish play” to keep from evoking the curse. Never before have I experienced such twists and turns when mounting a production as I have with our MacBeth ala Ubu, to include the loss of the actor playing the titular role one week prior to opening. However, each time we’ve had to overcome obstacles, the production is actually the better for it. Audiences are in for a real treat, as challenges were met by the cast and crew with positive energy and laughter, making for a truly awesome production and wonderful theatrical experience,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

Placer Rep’s MacBeth is the first of three plays to examine the 2024-2025 main season theme “Dark Ambitions,” which explores the damage to people, society at large and even a nation, when individuals or groups focus on self-centered human ambition instead of the greater good. Two more shows continue this thematic exploration: Dion Boucicault’s The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel in February 2025 performed as an interactive melodrama (similarly to Placer Rep’s hit show, Frankenstein, in the prior season), and T.S. Forsyth’s new adaptation of the novel Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet slated for Spring 2025.

Each main season show in Placer Rep’s 2024-2025 season will begin with an opening run in Rocklin, prior to touring the region. Venues and entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater’s main season offerings, or School Tours and Family Theater performances, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or visit the company web site: PlacerRep.org. More information for each of the 2024-2025 main season shows – MacBeth, Corsican Brothers, Study in Scarlet -- may be found on Eventbrite.com. (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/placer-repertory-theater-30342509116).

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).





