Celebration Arts Presents MUD, RIVER, STONE

Celebration Arts will present the fourth production in its 2024 Season "Black Girl Magic," MUD, RIVER, STONE, on stage August 9-September 1.

A successful Black couple travel to Africa to reconnect with their roots - and each other - and find themselves stranded in the remnants of an abandoned grand hotel during the rainy season. The couple's comic and romantic adventure takes on absurd and dangerous dimensions when the hotel guests are taken hostage by an angry bellhop.

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who made history as the first, and still the only woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice, brings her unique voice and perspective to this gripping narrative. Her works, including SWEAT and RUINED for which she won the Pulitzer Prize, and INTIMATE APPAREL, have been widely produced across the United States and the world, making her one of the most celebrated playwrights of our time. Most recently, Nottage premiered MJ THE MUSICAL featuring the music of Michael Jackson at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway.

Nashell Lynem, a seasoned director and native of Indianapolis, Indiana, will helm this production. With a rich background in theater arts, Lynem has directed and led numerous productions, including MOTHER KNOWS BEST which she also wrote and produced. She has also served as stage manager/assistant director for FAMILY SECRETS with Tyler Perry. Since relocating to Sacramento, she has directed and led the theater arts program at Center of Praise, one of the city's prominent mega-churches, and has a proven track record of engaging audiences with her Dynamic Productions.

Audiences will be thrust into a powerful exploration of identity, connection, and resilience led by a vibrant cast including Kyra Jeshon (SAFE AT HOME, GUYS AND DOLLS), Andre Ramey (KING HEDLEY, A SOLDIER'S PLAY), Scott Taylor (A RAISIN IN THE SUN, KING LEAR), Thomas Dean (AFTER THE BLAST, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE), Michelle Champoux (ZORA & LANGSTON, BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK), Kaleb Roberts, and Nakia Brazier.

MUD, RIVER, STONE will be on stage August 9 - September 1, 2024. Single tickets or Season/Flex passes for the Black Girl Magic Season are available at celebrationarts.net/box-office. Tickets are $10 - $25.

