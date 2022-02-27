California Stage Will Present AN ILIAD in March

California Stage is set to present the new play An Iliad. The production, based on the translation of Homer's The Iliad by Robert Fagles, is written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. It features Greg Parker as The Poet and is directed by Richard Winters. The show will run from March 4th through April 3rd. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 8pm, while Sunday performance will begin at 2pm. The California Stage is located at 2509 R St, Sacramento, CA 95816. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Further questions can be directed to calstage@gmail.com.

An Iliad embodies all that is vital to theater. A timeless story. Brilliant writing. A life-shattering conflict. Nothing else is needed, except a solitary Poet willing to step upon a simple stage in front of an audience that is willing to be transported... again.

Paris has taken Helen. Helen, whose beauty now launches a thousand Greek ships to bring her home. It's a matter of Honor. Of Pride. Of Heroism. Of Greed. Of Life and of Death. And of Fate... always Fate. The Trojan War... Achilles and Hector. Agamemnon and Petrocolus. Athena and Apollo. The Gods of Old taking sides.

Written by Homer thousands of years ago, An Iliad begs us to remember the horrors of war. The nobility of sacrifice, the beauty of love, the hubris of ego, and the power of story to unite us. Please join the theatre for this remarkable evening of storytelling. Allow the Poet to embody the beauty of Homer's language. Allow him to awaken and stir you, and allow the Muses of Old to touch your soul as you surrender yourself to the Epic struggle that is An Iliad.