B Street Theatre's “Rescue Actors” Video Propels The Organization's Most Successful Fundraiser

With the closing of the theatre doors on March 17, a regional children's and performing arts theatre was facing unprecedented circumstances going into the future and the yearly Sacramento Region fundraising holiday Big Day of Giving.

B Street Theatre wasted little time in pivoting to virtual programming by launching #SofiaVirtualParty, named after its newly minted non-profit venue The Sofia. The virtual programming inspired the company to hold a six-hour live telethon on Zoom to raise funds on Big Day of Giving. But it was a video featuring its acting company as pathetic creatures in need of rescue that made the biggest impact.

Produced by company members Elisabeth Nunziato and Jason Kuykendall, who run their own production company NK Media, the video depicted actors sheltering-in-home and looking desperate and lost without the laughter and applause that gave their lives purpose. In the role of Sarah McLachlan, Nunziato asks "will you be an angel for an actor" because "without a live audience these poor creatures can't survive." As of Friday, the video has been viewed over 5,300 times and on Big Day of Giving the theatre raised over $132,000 in donations from 495 unique gifts, including a matching gift of $30,000 by The James & Susan McClatchy Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. It was the organization's most successful fundraising event to date, as its previous best was just over $50,000.

"I'm tremendously proud of our organization and how we came together not just creatively, but with devoted purpose to keep our theatre afloat," Artistic Director Buck Busfield said. "We have one of the best acting companies in the country and our staff is equally impressive in their ability to produce despite the circumstances of working from home. I feel as though our community can feel that energy and determination and it responded graciously to B Street and countless other non-profits on Big Day of Giving."

Since shutting its doors, B Street Theatre has received tremendous community support in the form of a growing donor base. In less than two months' time and excluding the Big Day event, B Street Theatre has received 400 single donations, over 100 of which were from first-time donors. (Quotes from first-time donors can be supplied upon request.) B Street Theatre continues to employ much of its staff during the shutdown through the acquisition of federal support from the CARES Act.

Make a donation here https://bstreettheatre.org/support-us/

To learn more about #SofiaVirtual Party visit: https://bstreettheatre.org/virtual-party/





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You