A SARTA Soiree Comes To Yolo Brewing Company!

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA) is delighted to announce its 2nd annual SARTA Soiree! This years' theme features carnival games plus special performances from Marshall Callaway, Woodland Opera House, the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, and Burning Daylight People. The Great Richie Bee juggler will amaze with his juggling skills. Don't miss the Photo and face painting booths! Mike's Dawgs Food Truck will be on site plus lots of great local brews and snacks from Yolo Brewing Company in honor of Sacramento Beer Week.

A SARTA Soiree sponsors include other Big Day of Giving participants Pamela Trokanski Dance Theatre of Davis, and The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus with additional support from the Sacramento and El Dorado Lodges of the Independent Order of Oddfellows.

Admission is FREE to SARTA donors on Big Day of Giving. Or tickets can be purchased in advance for only $10 at www.sarta.com. Tickets will also be available at the door starting at 6pm.

SARTA is a 501 © 3 non-profit theatre arts service organization. SARTA educates, collaborates and celebrates local and regional community theatre and is for home to the annual Elly Awards program - now in its 37th year- which honors excellence in local and regional community theatre. Please visit www.bigdayofgiving.com/SARTA for more information. And remember, Big Day of Giving is May 2 - Join Sacramento and over 601 nonprofit organizations for the biggest online giving day of the year! Last year over $7 million dollars were raised in a single day!





