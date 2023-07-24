A RED PLAID SHIRT Comes to Main Street Theatre Works Next Month

Performances run August 4 - September 2.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Ever wonder what home life would be like for Betty and Wilma if Fred and Barney retired? Well, that’s the flavor of our second summer show, A Red Plaid Shirt, by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot. It’s a look at retirement, from the wife’s perspective. Newly retired friends, Marty and Fred (Allen Pontes and Scott Adams), are handling retirement in very different ways ~ Marty wants to explore the open road on a new Harley, and Fred is focused on his health by inventing a variety of new ailments. With a little "redirection" from their wives (Julie Anchor and Erin Renfree), the guys come up with a creative solution that helps them flex their muscles, work with sharp-pointy objects, and bring excitement back into their lives. Laugh your way through their journey of life after retirement.

A Red Plaid Shirt runs Friday & Saturday, 8/4 - 9/2 This show is sponsored by: Sue Hepworth & Gateway Sotheby’s International Realty and Allison Wright ~ Travel Artist, along with our Season Sponsors: Giles Turner and Aces Waste Management.

  

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented regional theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 29th season, and our 20th Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheater is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars. And the weather is spectacular! No matter how hot it is during the day, you’re sure to need a jacket by the second act. No kidding.

 Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, beverage of choice, chairs, and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson. Tickets are available at MSTW.ORG. Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate, cash or check only.




