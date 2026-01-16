Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nikki Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artistree Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Nichols - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Dance Production
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Emlin Theater - Artistree
Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Ensemble
AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company
Best Musical
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Jarrett Bruno - BILLY ELLIOT - Antrim Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Jeff Dylan Garrett - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre
Best Play
AMADEUS - Manor Club Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Christopher - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
German Bosquez - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr. - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicole Arcieri - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
