Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nikki Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artistree Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nancy Nichols - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Dance Production

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Emlin Theater - Artistree



Best Direction Of A Musical

Judy Brewster - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Ensemble

AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joy Giuseffi - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company



Best Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Jarrett Bruno - BILLY ELLIOT - Antrim Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Jeff Dylan Garrett - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre



Best Play

AMADEUS - Manor Club Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Christopher - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

German Bosquez - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ralph Barone Jr. - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Brewster Theater Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nicole Arcieri - AMADEUS - The Manor Club Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater

