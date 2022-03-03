White Plains Performing Arts Center to Host AN EVENING WITH LORNA LUFT

The White Plains Performing Arts Center will present the Legendary Concert and Cabaret Performer and daughter of Judy Garland, Lorna Luft, in concert on Saturday, March 26 at 8:00pm.

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment, join Lorna Luft as she brings levity to the craziness in the world around us by sharing favorites from the Great American Songbook. Expect some songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond as only she can tell them.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." She went on to perform on Broadway in Promises, Promises; Snoopy, the Musical; and Extremities. She has performed in domestic and international productions of They're Playing Our Song; Guys and Dolls; Grease; The Wizard of Oz; Holiday Inn; and White Christmas. She appeared on film and TV in Grease 2; Where the Boys Are ('84); and Trapper John, M.D. Lorna co-produced Life with Judy Garland, the Emmy-winning miniseries based on her memoir Me and My Shadows.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me - The Judy Garland Songbook, melds one of the world's most familiar songbooks with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.

From her early work with her mother to spectacular concert performances, acclaim on Broadway, and in television, Lorna proves again and again that she's a stellar entertainer and humanitarian, proudly carrying the torch of her family's legendary show business legacy.

Lorna Luft will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 pm. White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue and Main Street in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please email boxoffice@wppac.com.