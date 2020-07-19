White Plains Performing Arts Center Adds Additional Slots to Upcoming Summer Theatre Camps

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has been presenting the 16th Annual Summer Theatre Academy. Open to students in current grades K-10, the Summer Theatre Academy (STA) will present its first ever online Musical Theatre Intensive followed by three on-stage musicals this summer. The on-stage programs include two three-week sessions; one one-week session and a 4 day session all culminating in performances.

The company has announced that additional slots are now open for Moana and The Wizard of Oz!

In the brand new Musical Theatre Intensive (MTI), digital campers will meet for 90-minute online classes in acting all from the comfort of their own home. MTI campers will sharpen their performance skills in our digital studio, receive individual feedback from professional instructors, and graduate with their very own actor reel.

For the in-person camps, students spend their days with Academy Staff, learning about acting, singing and dancing while rehearsing their production. Students learn to apply theatre techniques towards their performance. Each session culminates with performances on the WPPAC stage for a limited audience.

Disney's Moana Jr. August 3 - August 22

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. At the end of 3 weeks, students will perform for an audience of family and friends. (Rising 2nd - 10th Grade)

The Wizard of Oz August 24 - 28

The Young Performers' Edition of The Wizard of Oz is a one-hour adaptation for child performers. Like so many girls her age, Dorothy Gale dreams of what lies over the rainbow. Come join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe of Dorothy's imagination. At the end of the week, students will perform for an audience of family and friends. (Rising 1st - 8th Grade)

Heroes & Villains August 31 - September 3

Specifically tailored for elementary and middle school aged children; Heroes & Villains is a 4-day session which uses songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Peter Pan and Coco in a musical revue style performance for family and friends. (Rising 1st - 7th Grade)

SUMMER THEATRE ACADEMY 2020 is in residence at the White Plains Performing Arts Center located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains. Tuition for each three week session is $1,100, tuition for the one week session is $395 and $350 for the 4 day session. Discounts are available when registering for multiple sessions. For more information about the Summer Theatre Academy, please visit wppac.com/conservatory-theatre/summer-theatre-academy/ or contact education@wppac.com. To register email education@wppac.com or online at wppac.com.

