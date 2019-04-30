Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents The Mala Waldron Quartet Jazz Virtuosos In Concert

On Saturday, May 18, the Mala Waldron Quartet, a group of internationally acclaimed jazz virtuosos headed by jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Waldron accompanied by her top-flight backup group, will make a rare local appearance in Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)'s Jazz Masters Series. Waldron, who recently completed a regional tour of the theatrical production Nina Simone: Four Women, will perform a sophisticated blend of soulful jazz together with Christopher Dean Sullivan on bass, Tani Tabbal on drums, and Allen Won on sax and flute at WCT's black box performance space, 23 Water St. in Ossining.

The Mala Waldron Quartet will play sets at 7:30 and 9:00 pm. General admission is $20. Cash bar and refreshments available. Purchase seats online at the ticketing website: https://mwaldronwct2019.brownpapertickets.com/ (limited seating available.)

Called the "the artist to watch" and "a wonderful writer whose lyricism puts her in a class by herself" (Jazzdagama); Waldron has been cheered by numerous critics: she "interprets lyrics and scats with authority" (All About Jazz); "combines the best of the soul and jazz world" (Jazz-Not-Jazz.com); "... traverses the jazz terrain, from straight ahead to more experimental fare, with ease, inspiration and inventiveness..." (Jazz Review). Soul Express (UK) labelled her brand "Sophisticated Soul-Jazz at its best!" Her Always There release was named one of the top 10 jazz CDs of 2006 by Jazz USA.

Following in the footsteps of her father, Waldron has performed worldwide including appearances in France, Italy, China, Russia and Japan. She's been featured at such prestigious U.S. venues as the Iridium Jazz Club, BAM Café, Jazz Standard, Birdland, 55 Bar, Minton's Playhouse, and Dizzy's Club Coca Cola for the Women in Jazz Festival (opening for Patrice Rushen). Waldron is praised equally for her impressive pianistic skills, her soulful smoky vocals as well as as for her original compositions and unique arrangements of jazz standards and popular classics.

About Westchester Collaborative Theater

Since its opening in 2017, the WCT black box performance space has become increasingly known as a venue showcasing WCT plays and readings, as well as live music and a variety of performance artists. For upcoming theater and music events visit http://www.wctheater.org/

Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is presented to the public.

WCT is committed to furthering theater arts in our community. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a recipient of production grants from ArtsWestchester and New York State Council on the Arts.





