Tony Yazbeck Teaches Audition Skills In Westchester This Month

Two Worlds Entertainment, LLC., a twenty first century think-tank committed to provide the local community with theater based educational initiatives, will host Casted: An Audition Workshop with Award winning Broadway artists and directors on September 14 for all high-school aged students.

A workshop centered in providing aspiring performers with the tools to audition and brand themselves successfully, the panel of guest artists will include TONY nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), Broadway's Madeline Trumble ( Newsies, Mary Poppins National Tour) and Award winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray).

"We want local HS talent to not feel like they have to take the costly trip to NYC every time they want to perfect their singing, acting, and dancing skills, or work on developing their brand. Two Worlds Entertainment is about bringing NYC and Broadway professionals right to their own backyard!" says Jeff Malone, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TWE.

Students at the workshop will be working in both large and small group settings throughout the course of the 6-hour day to get individualized attention from each guest artists. Students will be invited to perform and showcase song selections, monologues, movement skills, and review head shots and resumes for constructive feedback and critique.

"An audition, whether local or professional, is the one and only chance a performer gets and it's important to not let those nerves rattle you," explains Richard Grasso, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of TWE. "This workshop isn't just a meet and greet. It is a chance for students to work on strengthening and perfecting their audition skills. How can students who don't dance feel comfortable in a movement or call for a show they really want to be cast in? What song showcases their voice best for what they are auditioning for? We want these questions answered for students so that they can leave the workshop feeling comfortable and confident for their upcoming school, local or college audition."

CASTED: An Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday September 14th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center , located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, NY.

The workshop is open to HS aged students. Space is limited and pre-registration is strongly encouraged online at www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com. The workshop fee is $195, and lunch will be served.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You