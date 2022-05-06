Theatre Revolution's FREE AND FAIR PLAYWRIGHT FESTIVAL Opens June 3 At The Depot Theatre

Theatre Revolution has announced their triumphant return to the Philipstown Depot Theatre with the World Premiere of their new work, Free and Fair Playwright Festival. Conceived and Directed by Gabrielle Fox and K. Lorell Manning, Free and Fair Playwright Festival will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings June 3rd and 4th,at 730pm, and Sunday, June 5th at 3pm.

In a world of fake news, misinformation, and echo chambers, Theatre Revolution presents a fake theatre festival where a real live audience (YOU) gets to vote for fake playwrights! Can anyone win if everything is fake?

Playwright Gabrielle Fox, who hails from Mount Kisco, NY, has gathered some of Hudson Valley's hottest talent, as well as some special guests from NYC, for this evening of charged laughter and poignant drama. Ossining's Michelle Concha Herko and Sharon Rowe of Croton star, joined by Kristin Battersby of Beacon, Hasan Gray of Newburgh, and Stavros Adamides from Spring Valley.

Manhattan's K. Lorell Manning brings TR favorites Petra Denison and Jeaniene Green back to Garrison Landing as well as Nelly Savinon and Tomo Lovric, who join the ride for the first time. This promises to be the one you'll still be talking about long after the ride home! You don't want to miss it!

Patrons must provide proof of vaccination at each performance. Seating is extremely limited, and tickets may be purchased at philipstowndepottheatre.org.

Check out www.theatrerevolution.org for more cast list and more info.