The Shades Repertory Theater Opens 2019 Season with CLOVER

The Shades Repertory Theater opens it's 2019 Season with a dynamic production of Samuel Harps' Award-Winning play CLOVER. CLOVER will be directed by veteran actor Mel Hancock. The play is inspired by the true story of the first woman to give birth in a North Carolina prison in the Summer of 1958.

The explosive two act drama will be performed by a talented group of NYC actors in the Dye Works Theater at the Historic Garnerville Arts Center. CLOVER will play on September 5, 6, 7 at 8p. Doors Open at 7:30

The cast includes Tracey McAllister, Stephanie Sengwe, L'Tanya Watson, Charmaine Elizabeth, Heather Michelle, Gina Sarno, Gloria Jung and Andre Ezeugwu.

The play brings awareness to the epidemic of female incarceration in the U.S., which now stands at over 200,000, which is a 700% increase since 1980. Of this staggering statistic, 60% of these women have children under the age of 18.

CLOVER is co-sponsored by the Rockland Based Organization The Gordon Center for Black Culture & Arts (gordonbca.org)

Tickets are $20 - $18 for Students and Seniors online tics - eventcombo.com





