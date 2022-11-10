The Play Group Theatre to Present SHE KILLS MONSTERS This Month
In She Kills Monsters, Agnes embarks on a journey through a world filled with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and new truths about her younger sister's true character.
The Play Group Theatre will present She Kills Monsters November 12, 13, 19 and 20.
Agnes Evans is grieving for her younger sister, Tilly, when she discovers Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook. As she learns more about her sister's passion for fantasy role-playing games, Agnes embarks on a journey through a world filled with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and new truths about Tilly's true character. Rated PGT-13 due to mature language and mild adult themes.
Bring the whole party to enjoy PGT's production of She Kills Monsters.
Performance Dates:
Saturday, November 12 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 13 @ 2pm
Saturday, November 19 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 20 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions
Performance Details:
She Kills Monsters
By Qui Nguyen
Directed by Hannah Stephens
Assistant Direction and Fight Choreography by Alex Taylor
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Properties Design by Sarah French
Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12