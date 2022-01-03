The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts awarded $49,500 by the New York State Council on the Arts

The Emelin Theatre announced today a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

Governor Kathy Hochul: "The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

Mara Manus: "NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and the Emelin Theatre will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

Katherine Nicholls: "Council congratulates the Emelin Theatre on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."

"NYSCA's support is incredibly helpful in our efforts to rebuild and cover many of the increased costs that we experience due to COVID, safety protocols, artistic fees and operational costs. Funding that we receive from NYSCA, the Federal Government, Westchester County and Arts Westchester is critical to the ongoing efforts of the Emelin, and all arts organizations, to rebound from the closure and continue serving our community. The Emelin Theatre was fortunate to reopen this fall and we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to live performances. Everyone has been supportive of our COVID safety protocols and we will get through these challenges together. Our roster of world class artists continues to grow as we continue programming for 2022. Shows include Steven Page, Lisa Fisher, Marc Cohn, Hollis Brown and Mark Morris Dance Group among many others." - Elliot Fox, Executive Director.

For a full list of events, visit www.emelin.org