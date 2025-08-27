THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS is Coming to Pete's Candy Store

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A twisted, musical dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons - the godfather of alt-rock country - and one of the most gloriously messed-up, debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time is coming to Pete's Candy Store.

A stolen corpse, cosmic country music, and one seriously botched cremation.

In 1973, Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned...

The cast features Tim Hassler as Gram Parsons, and Harmon Leon as Phil Kaufman. The production is written and directed by Harmon Leon (This American Life) and features music by Max Newland.