THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS Begins In June At Fred's Dog House

On Wednesday, June 18 at 8pm, The Roast of Gram Parsons takes over Fred's Dog House (354 Grand St, Brooklyn) for a night of dark comedy, live music, and one of the wildest true stories in rock history.

Written and directed by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), the show blends storytelling and musical satire to unravel the bizarre saga of Gram Parsons—the alt-country pioneer whose untimely death in 1973 led to one of rock’s most notorious posthumous escapades. After a pact made in jest with his tour manager Phil Kaufman, Parsons’ body was stolen and taken to Joshua Tree for an impromptu—and illegal—cremation attempt. The rest, as they say, is dusty, flaming legend.

With Tim Hassler as Parsons, Matt Vita as Kaufman, and live music by Max Newland, the show pays irreverent tribute to a genre-defying icon while poking fun at the mythmaking machine of rock ’n roll.

