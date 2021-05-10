THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented by The Play Group Theatre
Performances will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm and Sunday, June 13 at 2pm.
The Addams Family will be presented by PGT Virtual Stage. Join the Addams family as they set the bar on the new "normal"!
The Addams Family antics you can share with the whole family streamed to your home from the PGT Virtual Stage!
Performances
Thursday, June 10 @ 7pm
Sunday, June 13 @ 2pm
The Addams Family
Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice
Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Based on Characters created by Charles Addams
Directed by Jill Abusch
Musical Direction by Logan Culwell-Block
Scenic and Digital Design by Steven Abusch
Audio Engineering by James Powers
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets are now available online. Buy tickets online - www.playgroup.org/tickets
Tickets: $18 individual admission, $36 family admission