THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented by The Play Group Theatre

The Addams Family will be presented by PGT Virtual Stage. Join the Addams family as they set the bar on the new "normal"!

The Addams Family antics you can share with the whole family streamed to your home from the PGT Virtual Stage!

Tickets

Performances

Thursday, June 10 @ 7pm

Sunday, June 13 @ 2pm

The Addams Family

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on Characters created by Charles Addams

Directed by Jill Abusch

Musical Direction by Logan Culwell-Block

Scenic and Digital Design by Steven Abusch

Audio Engineering by James Powers

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.

Tickets are now available online. Buy tickets online - www.playgroup.org/tickets

Tickets: $18 individual admission, $36 family admission