TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is coming to Red Room above KGB Bar on Friday, October 24th, Doors: 7:00/Show: 7:30.

Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair), and writers/performers from The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight, Conan - and beyond!

The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), the event features John Fugelsang (Sirius XM, author of Separation of Church and Hate), Martin Dockery (Edinburgh Festival), Joanne Solomon (The Moth Main Stage), and Rhonda Hansome (SNL).