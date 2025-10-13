The performance will take place on Friday, October 24th.
TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is coming to Red Room above KGB Bar on Friday, October 24th, Doors: 7:00/Show: 7:30.
Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair), and writers/performers from The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight, Conan - and beyond!
The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), the event features John Fugelsang (Sirius XM, author of Separation of Church and Hate), Martin Dockery (Edinburgh Festival), Joanne Solomon (The Moth Main Stage), and Rhonda Hansome (SNL).
