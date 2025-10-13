 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room above KGB Bar

The performance will take place on Friday, October 24th.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room above KGB Bar Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is coming to Red Room above KGB Bar on Friday, October 24th, Doors: 7:00/Show: 7:30. 

Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair), and writers/performers from The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight, Conan - and beyond!

The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), the event features John Fugelsang (Sirius XM, author of Separation of Church and Hate), Martin Dockery (Edinburgh Festival), Joanne Solomon (The Moth Main Stage), and Rhonda Hansome (SNL).



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Rockland / Westchester News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
27 ratings

Art
Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Hadestown
135 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos