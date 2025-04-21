Savage Wonder Launches Inaugural Theater Season in Beacon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savage Wonder has announced the launch of its inaugural theater season in Beacon, NY. Savage Wonder's popular staged reading series begins May 9th, marking the opening of Savage Wonderground-a 6,000-square-foot art gallery and wine bar. The readings will take place in The Parlor, an intimate, living room-style 35-seat performance space in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

The Parlor reading series is a chance to showcase new and established work from veteran and immediate family member playwrights, ranging from Christopher Durang to Savage Wonder resident artist Philip Korth. This season will also include selections from our British allies, so Oscar Wilde (whose son was a British Army officer) and Noel Coward (who served in WWII) will be featured alongside many up and coming current playwrights. As the only year-round Actors' Equity theater in the area, Savage Wonder is committed to producing professional work that is intimate, absurd, whimsical and jarring. Founding Artistic Director Christopher Paul Meyer will direct the majority of this season's shows, bringing his signature vision to the stage. The first production, the veteran-translated version of Eugene Ionesco's The Bald Soprano, will feature Chris McKinney (Poker Face, American Gangster) and Pilar Withspoon (The Blacklist, The Equalizer). The season will also feature dynamic guest direction by Eric Tucker, the acclaimed artistic director of Bedlam Theatre, and Sabrina Carlier, associate artistic director of The Elif Collective.

"It's a privilege to display such a wide range of veteran-authored work to the discerning Hudson Valley theater-going audience," said Meyer. "But to bring it to life with such an accomplished group of actors and directors raises our excitement level to new heights."

The 2025 Parlor Series:

The Bald Soprano by Eugene Ionesco - May 9, 17, 24, 31

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde - June 7, 14, 21, 28

Bedroom Farce by Alan Ayckbourn - July 5, 13, 19, 26

The Actor's Nightmare by Christopher Durang, paired with veteran-authored 10-minute plays - August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Veteran-authored 10-minute plays - September 6, 14, 20, 27

The Inspector General - October 4, 11, 18, 25

Fallen Angels by Noel Coward - November 1, 9, 15, 22; December 6, 13

This season also marks Phase 1 of Savage Wonder's development in Beacon. Future phases will include a vaudeville-style 60-seat space, a 125-seat main stage, and a second full-service bar, with completion anticipated in late 2027.

Savage Wonder's evolution represents new major milestones in theater and the visual arts. It's a declaration of purpose: to forge a lasting pipeline of veteran talent that invigorates American performance and visual arts with an underrepresented talent pool from the veteran community.

Opening night is May 9, 2025. Tickets and additional details at savagewonder.org.

Comments