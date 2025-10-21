SHREK THE MUSICAL is Coming to To Yorktown Stage This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The swamp is coming to life like never before! Yorktown Stage will present Shrek The Musical. This spectacular, family-friendly production promises a wildly entertaining journey with everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, alongside the beloved characters Donkey, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and a host of fairy tale misfits. Bursting with humor, heart, and a message of acceptance, this unforgettable show is a must-see event that will enchant audiences of all ages.

With a fully professional cast bringing DreamWorks' iconic characters to vivid life, Shrek The Musical at Yorktown Stage will be a feast for the senses. From breathtaking scenery and dazzling special effects to incredible costumes and energetic choreography, every detail is designed to transport audiences into Shrek's hilarious and heartwarming world. And with a live orchestra performing the hit-filled score, including favorites like "I'm a Believer" and "Big Bright Beautiful World," the magic truly comes alive right before your eyes.

"Shrek The Musical is a celebration of individuality, friendship, and the idea that beauty is found in the most unexpected places," says Artistic Director, August Abatecola. "We're pulling out all the stops to deliver a Broadway-caliber experience right here in Yorktown - one that kids, parents, and grandparents can all enjoy together." The cast will be led by Yorktown Stage favorites, Joey Sanzaro as Shrek (Wizard of Oz, Shrek, Joseph... Dreamcoat) and Michelle Foard as Fiona (Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid).