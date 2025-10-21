 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

SHREK THE MUSICAL is Coming to To Yorktown Stage This November

Performances will run from November 15-29.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
SHREK THE MUSICAL is Coming to To Yorktown Stage This November Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The swamp is coming to life like never before! Yorktown Stage will present Shrek The Musical. This spectacular, family-friendly production promises a wildly entertaining journey with everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, alongside the beloved characters Donkey, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and a host of fairy tale misfits. Bursting with humor, heart, and a message of acceptance, this unforgettable show is a must-see event that will enchant audiences of all ages.

With a fully professional cast bringing DreamWorks' iconic characters to vivid life, Shrek The Musical at Yorktown Stage will be a feast for the senses. From breathtaking scenery and dazzling special effects to incredible costumes and energetic choreography, every detail is designed to transport audiences into Shrek's hilarious and heartwarming world. And with a live orchestra performing the hit-filled score, including favorites like "I'm a Believer" and "Big Bright Beautiful World," the magic truly comes alive right before your eyes.

"Shrek The Musical is a celebration of individuality, friendship, and the idea that beauty is found in the most unexpected places," says Artistic Director, August Abatecola. "We're pulling out all the stops to deliver a Broadway-caliber experience right here in Yorktown - one that kids, parents, and grandparents can all enjoy together." The cast will be led by Yorktown Stage favorites, Joey Sanzaro as Shrek (Wizard of Oz, Shrek, Joseph... Dreamcoat) and Michelle Foard as Fiona (Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid).



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Rockland / Westchester News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
100 ratings

The Outsiders
Death Becomes Her
128 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Moulin Rouge!
135 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos