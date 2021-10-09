River's Edge Theatre Company Will Present RIVERSIDE HAUNTS This Month

River's Edge Theatre Company presents "Riverside Haunts", a spooky storytelling performance that seamlessly blends Hudson Valley history, creative fiction, and live music. The show will take place October 28th and 29th (Rain date is October 30th) outdoors at The Good Witch Coffee Bar in Hastings on Hudson, NY. Showtime is at 7pm. Five ghosts share their spine-tingling stories about love, hate, and what it means to live and die by the Hudson River. Recommended for mature audiences only.

Local actors Ed Herbstman (Hastings on Hudson), Jessica Carmen (Ossining), Traci Redmond (Dobbs Ferry), Mika Wurf (Dobbs Ferry) and Bryant Lewis (Bronx) will be portraying the ghosts from bygone Rivertown times. Local musicians Joanna Levine and Jupiter Dune will be providing the musical score. Meghan Covington, River's Edge Theatre Co.'s artistic director and co-founder will be serving as the show's playwright and director.

All five stories featured in "Riverside Haunts" are inspired by Rivertowns history in the Lower Hudson Valley starting from colonial days spanning to the 1940s. The Hastings Historical Society, The Ardsley Historical Society, along with collected books and articles on the history of the area helped to bring these stories to life.

"Lavender Lady", played by Jessica Carmen, is inspired by the spirit of an immigrant girl who is allegedly residing in Irvington's famous Armour-Stiner Octagon House. Carl Cramer, the well known writer who once lived in the Octagon House published a story describing the ghost's origins as well as his own encounter with the spirit while living in the landmark residence. In the "Riverside Haunts tale we hear her side of the story.

"The New Girl", played by Mika Wurf is about a city girl who leaves her tenement apartment to live in at Ardsley Heights Country School for Girls. The school served as boarding school in Ardsley. NY in the 1940s, and the book "Sunday" by Tina Louise (Tina played Ginger from Gilligan's Island) inspired this story. Tina wrote the book as a memoir about her time staying at the school, revealing horrid memories about how she was treated as a student. River's Edge Theatre Co co-founders Meghan and David Covington currently live in the old bunk house for the school with their three daughters. "The New Girl" ends up enjoying her time at school...until she gets in trouble.

"The Hermit", played by Ed Herbstman, is based on accounts of the Hermit of Irvington who once lived alone in the Irvington Woods in the mid-19th century. Historians say the hermit spoke several languages, bathed in the Saw Mill River, and slept in his own coffin for the later part of his life. His grave can still be found on the trail today by following the Hermit's Grave (HG) trail markers. In "The Hermit" we learn more about this mysterious character and his odd ways.

"The Captive", played by Traci Redmond, takes place within the Weckquaesgeek tribe that used to reside in Dobbs Ferry by Wicker Creek. This story was inspired by a historical account that claimed colonial women who were taken captive by Native American's often decided to stay with the tribes. Females were held in higher regard in Native American circles compared to the European's patriarchal view. What happens when the Dutch got word that their women wanted to stay?

"The Visitor", played by Bryant Lewis, is inspired by the old Chauncey House that was abandoned and left in the woods in Dobbs Ferry in the mid-19th century. The structure became known as "the haunted house" before it was torn down and replaced by The Children's Village. This story also includes facts about Dudley's Grove which used to be a steamboat excursion destination in the 19th century. In "The Visitor" a man from the city finds more adventure than he bargained for.

"These stories will attract both history buffs and horror fans alike" says writer/director Meghan Covington. She also points out that River's Edge Theatre Co's mission to inspire social change plays a big role in this production. Social injustice and discrimination will be addressed in these unsettling stories. "Our society is plagued by some pretty fierce demons, so audience members can expect to explore some deep seeded issues that still haunt America today."

For tickets and more info visit www.riversedgetheatre.com/onstage.