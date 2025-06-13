Review: MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET at Penguin Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miracle on South Division Street

by Tom Dudzick — Penguin Rep Theatre (Stony Point, June 6–29, 2025)

Tom Dudzick’s "Miracle on South Division Street" arrives in Stony Point for a heartfelt revival, reaffirming its timeless charm—a blend of humor, family dynamics, and subtle spiritual warmth.

Under the keen direction of Joe Brancato—who originally premiered the play at Penguin 16 years ago—this production hums with energy. Brancato’s approach honors Dudzick’s “kitchen‑sink” comedic style and the familial intimacy that feels both nostalgic and immediate. Broadway veteran Liz McCartney delivers a deeply moving portrayal of Clara Nowak, the family’s emotional anchor. The rest of the cast—balanced between seasoned Penguin performers and fresh talent—bring well-timed humor and sincere authenticity to Clara’s children: Ruth, Jimmy, and Beverly.

The story follows the Nowaks, a Polish‑American clan from Buffalo whose identity has long been anchored by a miraculous vision of the Virgin Mary. When a deathbed confession shatters their long-held family legend, the resulting revelations—part uproarious comedy, part emotional reckoning—keep audiences both laughing and thinking. Each character advances the central theme—what happens when a family myth unravels: Ruth’s (Grace Experience) theatrical ambitions spark the exploration of the miracle’s authenticity. Beverly’s (Coryn Carson) romantic frustrations – dating an “almost priest” - underscore how the miracle’s promise shaped each sibling’s life, and Jimmy’s (Joey Pittorino) religious hesitation – he’s about to propose to a Jewish girl - highlights generational shifts and the tension between tradition and progress. Together, their arcs enrich the play’s blend of humor and heart, lending enormous emotional depth to the Nowak family portrait.

“Miracle on South Division Street” is a quietly powerful gem, Dudzick's script sparkles with authenticity. The dialogue is both witty and sincere, never veering into syrupy sentimentality, and frequently the unspoken gestures resonate even more deeply than the text.. Across the 90-minute run, the play blends sitcom-like pacing with genuine heart, delivering satisfying comedic twists without ever becoming obvious.

Ultimately, Penguin Rep’s revival succeeds by doing exactly what a summer play should: entertain, touch hearts, and spark conversation. It’s a perfect balance of family, faith, and future—and it leaves audiences uplifted, reminded that the greatest miracles are often the ones we don’t see coming.

Miracle runs at Penguin through June 29th.

Reader Reviews