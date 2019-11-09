Photo Flash: Broadway Training Center Of Westchester Will Present NEWSIES

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's premier performing arts schools, will present Disney's "NEWSIES" November 22 through November 24 at the Irvington Theater (formerly Irvington Town Hall Theater) in Irvington, N.Y. The show will feature BTC's award-winning junior and senior ensembles consisting of students (grades 4-12) from throughout Westchester and Rockland counties and the Bronx.

Adapted from the popular 1992 Disney film by the same name, "NEWSIES" the musical is based on the real-life newsboys' strike of 1899 in New York City, and tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a better life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing tycoon Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboy's expense, Jack and his fellow newsies take action. With help from female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of "the little man."

"We're extremely excited to bring this fun, high-energy show to Westchester," said Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos, co-artistic directors of the nonprofit, Hastings-on-Hudson-based program. "It's an inspiring and timeless story meant to teach our children, and us, that we must always fight for what's right, no matter the cost."

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. Ensemble members are required to take two classes a semester, committing to a full year of study. Many stay in the program for five years or more.

The school and its students have won over 45 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for eleven years in a row. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes the best in Southern Westchester, and Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company" and a "Top 5" dance studio.

BTC has never shied away from staging big and bold productions, and it continues this tradition with Disney's "NEWSIES." With music by the legendary Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, "NEWSIES" is an electric musical filled with dance breaks and catchy tunes. The original Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre and Best Choreography.

While BTC strives to offer the most professional training available in a highly nurturing environment, its main mission is to encourage responsibility, commitment, collaboration, imagination, generosity and honesty, using theatre as a vehicle for personal development. Its mantra is "developing character on and off the stage."

BTC's production of "NEWSIES" will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 24 at the Irvington Theater, 85 Main Street. "NEWSIES" holds a PG rating.

Tickets are available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com or via the box office, 914-591-6602. Advance sales are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors/students. Door sales are $25 for adults, $21 for senior/students. (Online tickets incur an ITHT facility & handling fee of $2.70 per ticket. Door sales incur an ITHT facility and handling fee of $3.00 per ticket.)

BTC is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization celebrating its 28th anniversary this year.

For further information about the performances, including press passes, or BTC's unique classes and programs, contact 914-478-7065 or visit www.BroadwayTraining.com.





