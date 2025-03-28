Penguin Will Host 2D Student Playwrights Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Budding writers in high schools and colleges in or near Rockland County are being invited to compose and submit 10-minute plays for a festival sponsored by Penguin Rep Theatre.

Out of all student submissions, several high school and college pieces will be selected by a team of theater professionals. Those plays chosen will subsequently be read by professional actors in front of a live audience at Penguin Rep’s playhouse in Stony Point this year.

Detailed instructions and a sample script have been provided to high schools and colleges through administrators and staff members. Information may also be found at www.penguinrep.org and through Penguin Rep’s social media pages.

All entrants will receive certificates of recognition for their submissions and the authors of the selected scripts will receive a monetary stipend as well. The guidelines are provided herein.

Prior to the live readings, award-winning playwright, college professor, and Penguin literary manager, Angelo Parra, will be available via Zoom to offer feedback on the plays to finalists. His book, Playwriting for Dummies, will be made available for featured recipients.

For over 45 years, Penguin Rep has been home to dynamic original productions and select revivals, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, Artistic Director and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director. Penguin Rep presents the work of both up-and-coming and award-winning playwrights and featuring professional actors, including Tony, Emmy, and Oscar award winners.

The student playwriting guidelines include the following. Applications and related materials are available at www.penguinrep.org.

