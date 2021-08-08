Penguin Rep Will Resume Live Performance Inside With ONE STEP CLOSER Next Week

Penguin Rep Theatre will welcome artists, staff, and audiences back inside its theatre - a repurposed 1880s hay barn located at 7 Crickettown Road in Stony Point, New York - for its 'One Step Closer' concert series. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the ragtime concert scheduled for Saturday, August 14th at 7 p.m. featuring Terry Waldo and his Gotham City Ragtime Band, will be free.

Founding Artistic Director Joe Brancato announced that the series kicks off Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. with a very special tribute to Tony Bennett on the occasion of his 95th birthday by celebrated singer and bandleader Eddie Bruce.

"As we take 'one step closer' to resuming theatrical production," says Andrew M. Horn, Penguin Rep executive director, "we are committed to providing an unforgettable live performance experience in a safe and healthy environment."

"To ensure high standards of cleanliness and safety," he explained, "we have developed a COVID-19 Safety Plan, which follows the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State."

As part of the plan, Penguin has made physical modifications to its venue to make the theatergoing experience safe and comfortable, including upgrading air filtration, increasing air circulation to promote the exchange of inside and outside air, and installing high-intensity UVC light inside ductwork to remove airborne and surface contaminants.

According to Mr. Horn, "we will require all those entering the theatre to provide proof of vaccination at the door, which can be an actual vaccination card, a photo of the card, the Excelsior Pass, or proof provided by a foreign government."

For further information and to order tickets, visit penguinrep.org