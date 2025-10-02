Newburgh Fringe Festival to Debut This Month at Hudson Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Safe Harbors of the Hudson has announced that tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Newburgh Fringe Festival, taking place October 24–26, 2025. The three-day celebration of performing arts will feature more than 70 performances across multiple downtown venues, including Safe Harbors’ newly reopened Ritz Theater Stagehouse, the Lobby at the Ritz, Safe Harbors Green, ADS Warehouse, and The Wherehouse.

The festival will showcase 36 productions spanning original theater, reimagined classics, debut performances, short-form works, improv, solo acts, puppetry, magic, music, dance, and storytelling. Highlights include the return of Uncanny Valley Puppet Slam, the popular puppetry cabaret for adults.

“The Newburgh Fringe Festival is a celebration of bold artistic expression,” said Ken Martinez, Safe Harbors’ Director of Performing Arts & Community Programming. “We’re proud to foster a space where emerging and established performers alike can share work that challenges, inspires, and connects—bringing fresh energy to Newburgh’s cultural and creative landscape.”

Participating Artists

Featured artists and ensembles include Neil Alexander, Gloria Bonelli, Peter A. Campbell, Darline Corchado & Christine Chen, Hudson Valley Improv, Hudsons and Daughters, Jennifer Justice, Liberty Street Writers, OUTNewburgh-Beacon, Blake Pfeil, Space Bar Improv, TÉA Artistry, Ted Swindley & Gerald vanHeerden, and many more.

Workshops and Events

In addition to performances, the festival will offer participatory workshops on Saturday, October 25, including sessions on playwriting, puppetry, and creative expression.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $12 for all performances and can be purchased in advance at safe-harbors.org or at the door.

The Newburgh Fringe Festival is presented by Safe Harbors of the Hudson in partnership with Hit House Creative, and produced by founding members Ken Martinez, Gloria Bonelli, Shane Killoran, John Hartzell, and Patricia A. Cornwell. Support is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Puppet Slam Network, and additional partners.