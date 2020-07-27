Music Conservatory Of Westchester To Present College Prep Program Faculty Roundtable

Music Conservatory of Westchester (MCW) is preparing talented high school music students for college studies and future careers in music, in its MCW Prep Program launched in September, 2019. On Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6pm, the esteemed faculty of the Conservatory's MCW Prep program will speak in a roundtable discussion and will be answering questions from prospective students and their parents.

The conversation and Q&A will be recorded and shared on the Music Conservatory's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Links will be available at https://musicconservatory.org/music-lessons-classes/mcw-prep/.

Faculty members of MCW Prep are renowned musicians of the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera and Orchestra, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center:

- Ani Kavafian, violin, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Yale University School of Music

- Rebecca Young, viola, New York Philharmonic

- Jerry Grossman, cello, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

- Mindy Kaufman, flute, New York Philharmonic

- Pavel Vinnitsky, clarinet, New York Philharmonic

- Korliss Uecker, soprano, Metropolitan Opera

- Stefan Szkafarowsky, bass, Metropolitan Opera

Questions for the MCW Prep faculty roundtable can be sent to info@musiced.org. All questions must be submitted by Friday, August 7, 2020.

Students are selected by audition to enroll in an intensive program of private lessons with an MCW Prep teacher, as well as chamber music, orchestra, theory, master classes, performance, audition preparation, and college advisement. As soloists and in ensembles with their talented peers, students will channel their musical aspirations to prepare for college studies and future careers.

"The Music Conservatory of Westchester nurtured and prepared me for my job with the New York Philharmonic. Now, I'm excited to give back to the next generation of music students and to be part of this innovative program." - Mindy Kaufman, Music Conservatory of Westchester alumna, Flutist and Solo Piccolo, New York Philharmonic

Auditions for acceptance to MCW Prep for the 2020-21 school year are open now. Visit https://musicconservatory.org/music-lessons-classes/mcw-prep/ for more information and to apply online.

